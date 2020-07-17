Sections
Home / Education / BSEH 12th results 2020: Haryana board class 12 results to be declared on July 21

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 21:29 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times Rohtak

BSEH 12th results 2020. (HT file )

BSEH 12th results 2020: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Friday announced that class 12 or intermediate examination results will be declared on July 21 on its official website.

Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the BSEH Class 12 board examination will be able to check their results online at bseh.org.in.

Talking to Hindustan Times over the phone, Board secretary Rajiv Prasad said that they have completed all preparation to announce BSEH class 12 results on July 21.

“The results will be declared on the basis of average marks of already appeared exams”, he added.



How to check the BSEH Class 12 results after it is declared:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Class 12 exam results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The result will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

Last week the board had announced class 10 results and the pass percentage stood at 64.59 %, which is highest in the last four years.

