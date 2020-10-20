BSEH compartment admit card 2020 released at bseh.org.in, here’s direct link to download

Sections
BSEH compartment admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the BSEH Compartment exams can download their admit card online at bseh.org.in.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 14:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BSEH compartment admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

BSEH compartment admit card 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit card for BSEH Compartment examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the BSEH Compartment exams can download their admit card online at bseh.org.in.

The board will conduct the class 12 compartment exams from October 28 to November 23. The class 10 exams will be held between October 29 to November 23, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear in the examination.



Direct link to download BSEH Compartment admit card 2020.

How to download BSEH Compartment admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit of Compartment/Improvement/Additional Exam October 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The BSEH Compartment admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

