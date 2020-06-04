BSEH Haryana 10th result 2020 on June 8: How to check results online

Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) will declare the Haryana Board class 10th results on June 8. According to BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh, the result will be declared for four key subjects including English, mathematics, social sciences and Hindi exams. Rest of the exams are still pending.

BSEH had postponed the exams for class 10 and 12 on March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 7.41 lakh students have enrolled for class 10 and 12 board exams this time in Haryana.

How to check BSEH Haryana Class 10th result online:

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in

Click on ‘Exam Result’ link

A result portal will appear

Chose 10th regular March 2020 result from the dropdown list

Key in your roll number and submit

Your BSEH class 10th result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out