BSEH Haryana 10th result on June 8, remaining class 12th exams from July 1 to 15

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Wednesday announced that class 10 results will be declared on June 8 (Monday). Board chairman Dr Jagbir Singh said that the result for class 10 board students will be declared on June 8 and class 12 students will have to appear for their pending exams from July 1 to July 15.

“Students who have opted for medical and non-medical streams in class 11 will have to appear for class 10 pending science exam while for students who will chose commerce and arts, their results will be out on the basis of average marks of already appeared four exams”, chairman Dr Jagbir Singh said.

The board had postponed the exams for class 10 and 12 on March 19 in the wake of coronavirus disease outbreak in the country. Nearly 7.41 lakh students are enrolled for class 10 and 12 board exams this in Haryana this year.

Teachers evaluated copies at home

Board secretary Rajiv Prasad said that nearly 6,000 teachers had evaluated class 10 board copies at home by April 22.

“After evaluating the copies, the teachers had handed over the same to BEOs at 39 centres in the state. We are ready to declare class 10 results. The date sheet for the pending exams for class 12 board students will be released soon. A lot of work needs to be done for conducting class 12 exams, like how students will come to exam centres and the seating arrangements. Our top priority is to conduct pending exams while maintaining social distancing and ensuring protection of all from risk of coronavirus infection”, he added.

Schools in Haryana to be opened in July says Education minister

Haryana Education minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said that the central government has given them green signal to open schools in the state.

“Before opening the schools across the state, we would run demo schools. The state government is planning to call 50% of students either in two shifts or on alternate days. Moreover, there will be no winter vacations for students in this academic year in Haryana”, Gurjar said, while talking to reporters at his office in Chandigarh.