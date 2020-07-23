BSEH Haryana open school class 12 results declared at bseh.org.in, here’s direct link to check HOS results

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday declared the BSEH Open school class 12 or Senior Secondary examination result on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the BSEH open school class 12 examination can check their results online at bseh.org.in.

Alternatively, students can also check their HOS 12th results from the following websites:

examresults.net and indiaresults.com

However, students checking their Class 12 HOS results from the private portals can also verify their results on the official website for verification.

Here’s a direct link to check results.

BSEH HOS 12th Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at bseh.ogr.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Secondary (HOS) Examination Result March 2020 (17th July, 2020”

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: The HOS Class 12 result will appear on the display screen.