BSEH Results 2020: Haryana Board class 10th, 12th supplementary results declared at bseh.org.in

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) on Friday declared the class 10th, 12th supplementary result 2020 on its official website at bseh.org.in. A total of 32.97% students have passed the class 10th supplementary exam and 47.89% students passed the class 12th supplementary exam. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results online at bseh.org.

The BSEH had scheduled to conduct the supplementary exam in the month of July but it had to be postponed e to Covid-19 pandemic. The Board conducted the supplementary exam on October 26 and 27.

Board secretary Rajeev Prasad said in a press release that a total of 33,180 students had appeared in the class supplementary exam out of which 10, 939 passed and 19734 candidates received compartment.

Candidates can apply for re-evaluation and rechecking of their answer sheets within 20 days from the date of declaration of results.

Direct Link to check result

How to check BSEH 10th. 12th Supplementary Result 2020:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, fin the result link given under ‘Notices’ column

Key in your roll number and captcha text and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.