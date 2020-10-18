Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / BSF conducts second round of constable recruitment in J-K, Ladakh

BSF conducts second round of constable recruitment in J-K, Ladakh

It stated a total of 1,356 vacancies have been created since November 2019 to provide employment to the youth of 22 districts of newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 16:07 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Srinagar

Representational image. (HT file)

The Border Security Force (BSF) held the second round of recruitment process in the form of written test at nine centers in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh for the post of constable in the BSF and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday.

“Border Security force held the second round of recruitment in the form of written test at nine centers spread at its campuses in Srinagar, Bandipore, Baramulla, Kupwara, Gurez Tangdhar and also at Police Line, Kargil, ITBP Camp, Leh and Police Line, Diskit, Nubra Valley, District Leh; for the post of constable (general duty),” the official release of BSF said.

It stated a total of 1,356 vacancies have been created since November 2019 to provide employment to the youth of 22 districts of newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“In these regions alone, over 11,000 aspirants had registered to get recruited in BSF and CISF at the initial stage and after the screening of their physical parameters and efficiency test, 5,151 male and 438 female candidates were found fit to appear for the written test on October 18,” the statement added.

The BSF said that originally the written test was scheduled on December 29, 2019, but due to unconducive weather and later COVID-19 restrictions, it had to be postponed.

“Result of written exam will be declared on November 3, 2020, and medical examination of the shortlisted candidates, and their appeals/review, if any, will be conducted from November 9 to December 26, 2020. The final area and category wise result of the successful candidates will be published on January 8, 2021,” it added

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BrahMos missile test-fired from destroyer INS Chennai in Arabian Sea
Oct 18, 2020 15:46 IST
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Oct 18, 2020 15:50 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Rahul Tripathi departs on final ball of powerplay
Oct 18, 2020 16:08 IST
Covid-19 community transmission ocuurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 18, 2020 16:02 IST

latest news

BSF conducts second round of constable recruitment in J-K, Ladakh
Oct 18, 2020 16:07 IST
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 18, 2020 15:59 IST
IPL 2020: Dhawan explains how Jadeja’s final over was ‘advantage’ for DC
Oct 18, 2020 15:58 IST
China’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate proves safe in initial tests
Oct 18, 2020 15:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.