BSF constable final results 2020 declared at bsf.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment exam can check their results online at bsf.nic.in.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 20:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BSF constable tradesmen final results 2020. (HT file)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday declared the result for the recruitment of Constable (Tradesman) for various trades at Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Delhi on its official website.

“On the basis of advertisement dated 31.01.2019 for the various trades in the post of constable (Tradesman) in BSF notified in the Employment News and BSF official website (www.bsf.nic.in), the selected candidates are selected in merit and declared provisionally successful for appointment to various trades in the post of Constable (Tradesman). The appointment will be subject to further satisfactory verification of Caste Certificate and Character/Antecedents from concerned authorities,” reads the official result notice.

Direct link to check BSF Constable Result 2020.



How to check BSF Constable Result 2020:



Visit the official website at bsf.nic.in



On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment” section and click on the “Results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, “Final result for selection to the various trades in the post of Constable (Tradesmen) examination in BSF - 2019 (Delhi & UP State) - RA IG HQ FHQ, New Delhi”

The BSF Constable Result 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your results

