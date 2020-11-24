BSF Constable recruitment exam result 2020 expected to be declared today, here’s how to check at bsf.gov.in

Sections
BSF Constable (GD) Result 2020: The Border Security Force (BSF) is expected to declare the constable recruitment written exam results 2020 on Tuesday at bsf.nic.in or bsf.gov.in or jmu.bsf.gov.in.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is expected to declare the constable recruitment written exam results 2020 on Tuesday. Once the result is declared, candidates who have appeared in the written exam will be able to check it online at bsf.nic.in or bsf.gov.in or jmu.bsf.gov.in. According to an official notice released by BSF, the constable exam result will tentatively be declared on November 24.

The written exam for recruitment to the post of constable (GD) male, female in BSF and CISF through a special recruitment rally in Jammu- Kashmir and Ladakh was conducted on November 8. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for October 18 which had to be postponed due to some administrative reasons. The candidates who had cleared the PET/PST were called for the written exam.

The shortlisted candidates who will clear the written exam will be called for medical examination test (MET). Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check the merit list.

How to check BSF Constable (GD) Result 2020:



Visit the official website at bsf.gov.in



Under the ‘What’s New’ section, click on the link given for BSF Constable Result 2020 (Which will be uploaded after the result is declared)

You will be required to enter your login credentials to check the result

BSF Constable GD written exam result will be displayed on the screen

