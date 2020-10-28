Sections
BSSC inter level main exam postponed, check new date here

BSSC inter level exam that was scheduled to be held on November 29 will be held on December 13, an official notice reads.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 09:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BSSC inter level main exam postponed (HT file)

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has postponed the inter level combined competitive main exam 2014. The BSSC inter level exam that was scheduled to be held on November 29 will be held on December 13, an official notice reads.

The BSSC 1st inter level preliminary exam was held on December 8,9 and 10 in the year 2018. Its result was declared on February 14, 2020. A total of 63739 candidates were qualified for the main exam.

The official notice can be downloaded from the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in.

The admit card for the BSSC inter level main exam 2014 will be released around a month before the commencement of examination. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in. Candidates will have to login using their application number and password. Candidates will not be allowed to take the exam without their admit card.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates on the examination.

