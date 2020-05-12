Sections
Home / Education / BTSC Specialist medical officer recruitment exam results declared, get direct link

BTSC Specialist medical officer recruitment exam results declared, get direct link

The commission has declared the Specialist Medical Officer result for the Physician, Skin, Eye, Radiologist, ENT, Microbiology, Pathology, and Psychiatrist posts.

Updated: May 12, 2020 17:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced the result of Specialist Medical Officer recruitment exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can check their results online at pariksha.nic.in.

The commission has declared the Specialist Medical Officer result for the Physician, Skin, Eye, Radiologist, ENT, Microbiology, Pathology, and Psychiatrist posts.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6437 vacancies of Specialist Medical Officer posts.



Here are the direct links to check the results of the following:

• Physician

• Skin

• Eye

• Radiologist

• ENT

• Microbiology

• Pathology

• Psychiatrist

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST
149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources
May 12, 2020 17:37 IST
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
May 12, 2020 13:23 IST
Covid-19 Live| Bengal’s red zones to be divided into 3 categories: CM Banerjee
May 12, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

2 CRPF men commit suicide in two days in Kashmir, say officials
May 12, 2020 18:10 IST
In Bengal, Covid-19 red zones to be divided into 3: CM Mamata
May 12, 2020 18:02 IST
What keeps us together
May 12, 2020 18:02 IST
Workplace worries mount as US tracks new COVID-19 cases
May 12, 2020 18:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.