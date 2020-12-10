Sections
Byju's joins hands with NSDC to support skilling of teachers, trainers

Edtech major Byju’s on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to support the skilling of teachers and trainers.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 14:17 IST

By PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur, New Delhi

Edtech major Byju's on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to support the skilling of teachers and trainers.

Edtech major Byju’s on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to support the skilling of teachers and trainers.

Byju’s will support NSDC by providing free access to its educational content and tools to help teachers, and will share its digital educational content (scholastic and non-scholastic) as free licences with the NSDC ecosystem to equip teachers as well as students for a quality learning experience, a statement said.

Sharing a vision to accelerate Skill India Mission, the partners aim at empowering teachers and trainers with key skills and digital tools to make learning engaging, effective and personalised for children and youth, it added.

“At Byju’s, our overarching goal has always been to make quality content accessible for students and provide teachers with the right content to foster the best learning outcomes for students across the country.



“This association will further the Digital India vision and boost online learning that has become an integral part of mainstream learning now,” Byju’s founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said.

This collaboration will go a long way in empowering teachers and trainers and help them succeed in a digital economy, he added.

“Digital learning is emerging as one of the most important tools in modernizing education and skill training. As the skill development ecosystem is evolving from a brick-and-mortar model to a blended model, NSDC is delighted to partner with Byju’s for professional development of trainers that support powerful teaching and learning,” NSDC MD and CEO Manish Kumar said.

Byju’s app has over 75 million registered students and 5.2 million annual paid subscriptions.

