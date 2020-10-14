Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Cabinet approves new STARS project under NEP 2020 to strengthen school education system

Cabinet approves new STARS project under NEP 2020 to strengthen school education system

Addressing a press conference, Javadekar said the Modi government has started implementing the NEP-2020 and as part of the process it has approved the Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) project.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 16:55 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (HT File)

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the STARS project under the New Education Policy to support states in strengthening the school education system, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Javadekar said the Modi government has started implementing the NEP-2020 and as part of the process it has approved the Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) project.

The centrally sponsored project will be implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. It will cover Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha, he said.

The World Bank-supported project is estimated to cost Rs 5,718 crore, he said.

The project aims to support the states in developing and improving school education outcomes, the minister said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India has a 2-word rebuttal to Imran Khan’s NSA claim, says it’s fiction
Oct 14, 2020 16:53 IST
Justin Trudeau throws darts at Prez Xi to mark 50 years of ties with China
Oct 14, 2020 15:53 IST
Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
Oct 14, 2020 15:32 IST
Maharashtra allows metro, business exhibitions from tomorrow
Oct 14, 2020 17:09 IST

latest news

Use Mumbai rain water for irrigation, industries: Nitin Gadkari
Oct 14, 2020 17:04 IST
Bihar STF arrests wanted CPI(M) leader, three arms peddlers; recover firearms
Oct 14, 2020 17:03 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Highly educated professionals throw their hats in the ring
Oct 14, 2020 17:04 IST
HT Codeathon is preparing students for tech-driven future
Oct 14, 2020 17:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.