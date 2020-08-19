Cabinet okays setting up of National Recruitment Agency to conduct common exam for non-gazetted govt jobs

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to set up the National Recruitment Agency (NRA), which will conduct a common eligibility test (CET) for all non-gazetted government posts, including group B and C (non-technical) posts.

NRA will have representatives from the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance/Department of Financial Services, the SSC, RRB and IBPS. NRA has been envisioned as ‘a specialist body bringing the state of the art technology and best practices to the field of Central Government recruitment’.

“At present, candidates seeking government jobs have to appear for separate examinations conducted by multiple recruiting agencies for various posts, for which similar eligibility conditions have been prescribed. Candidates have to pay fee to multiple recruiting agencies and also have to travel long distances for appearing in various exams,” a press release by the government said.

“These multiple recruitment examinations are a burden on the candidates, as also on the respective recruitment agencies, involving avoidable/repetitive expenditure, law and order/security related issues and venue related problems. A common eligibility Test would enable these candidates to appear once and apply to any or all of these recruitment agencies for the higher level of examination. This would indeed be a boon to all the candidates.”

On an average, 2.5 crore to 3 crore candidates appear in each of these examinations. The NRA was first proposed by the government in Union budget 2020.

Moreover, no limit on the numbers of attempts will be imposed on the candidates taking the CET. The score will be valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of the result.

The government will also work towards enhancing examination infrastructure across the country with special focus on 117 aspirational districts.

“#CabinetDecision to set up National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to conduct Common Eligibility Test (CET) for preliminary selection to various Government vacancies is a revolutionary reform brought in by visionary intervention of PM @narendramodi,” wrote minister for personnel, public grievances and pensions Jitendra Singh.

“This will bring ease of recruitment, ease of selection and thereby ease of living for aspirant candidates. It will provide level playing field, a great boon particularly for economically deprived who cannot afford travelling to multiple centres, youth in far flung areas with difficulty to reach different centres and women candidates who are unable to travel to different cities because of constraints of travel and stay,” he added.