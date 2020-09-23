Calcutta University B.A/B.Sc. Semester -I results declared at wbresults.nic.in, here’s direct link to check
Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their result online at wbresults.nic.in.
The Calcutta University on Wednesday declared the results of B.A./B.Sc. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Examination, 2019 (Under CBSC) on its official website.
Direct link to check the CU B.A./B.Sc. Semester-I results.
How to check the results:
Visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “B.A/B.Sc. Semester -I (Honours/General/Major) Examination - 2019 ( Under CBCS )’
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The results will be displayed on the screen.