Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Calcutta University BCom 1st sem results 2020 declared, direct link to check CU scores

Calcutta University BCom 1st sem results 2020 declared, direct link to check CU scores

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at wbresults.nic.in.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 16:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Calcutta University BCom 1st sem results 2020. (Screengrab )

The Calcutta University on Thursday declared the results of B.Com. Semester- I on its official website.

“The B.Com. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Examination - 2019 (Under CBCS) results were published on Thursday, the 10th September, 2020 at 2.30 PM,” reads the notice flashing on the website.

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at wbresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check Calcutta University BCom 1st sem results 2020



How to check Calcutta University BCom 1st sem results 2020.



Visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ B.Com. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Examination - 2019 (Under CBCS)”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CU B.Com. Semester-I results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Sep 10, 2020 14:42 IST
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Sep 10, 2020 15:43 IST
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Sep 10, 2020 16:10 IST
Magenta, Grey lines of Delhi metro start tomorrow: All you need to know
Sep 10, 2020 17:33 IST

latest news

China troops from unit deployed at India border to go for drills in Russia
Sep 10, 2020 17:46 IST
Shiv Sena had nothing to do with demolition of Kangana’s property: Sanjay Raut
Sep 10, 2020 17:47 IST
Priyanka Sarmacharjee says making things happen is more satisfying rather than dreaming about them
Sep 10, 2020 17:49 IST
Sigh of relief for wedding vendors, couples with 100-guest gatherings in the Capital
Sep 10, 2020 17:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.