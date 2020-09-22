Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Calcutta University to allot 2 hours to answer final semester UG exam from home

Calcutta University to allot 2 hours to answer final semester UG exam from home

Vice Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told reporters after a meeting with principals of CU-affliated colleges that the students will be mailed/WhatsApped the questions just before the start of the exams by the institution concerned and they have to finish answering their papers in two hours.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 09:13 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Kokata

Calcutta University (HT File)

Calcutta University on Monday said that candidates will be given two hours to answer papers on digital mode for final semester undergraduate exams from their home.

Vice Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told reporters after a meeting with principals of CU-affliated colleges that the students will be mailed/WhatsApped the questions just before the start of the exams by the institution concerned and they have to finish answering their papers in two hours.

“We are adding another 30 minutes for uploading the answers but not more than that. If any candidate faces network glitches, he/she will have to take it up with his/her college,” she said.

The exams will be conducted from October 1 to 8 and the colleges will send the results to the university by October 18.



Earlier, the university had said that students would be given 24 hours for answering the final semester undergraduate examinations on digital mode.

The decision had triggered controversy as a section of educationists had claimed that it would be a “mockery of our education system as a candidate can write from his/her text book in 24 hours which is against the concept of our established examination pattern”.

The UGC had advised CU not to stretch the time limit to 24 hours and instead recommended to limit the exam time between 2 to 3 hours.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
Sep 22, 2020 09:18 IST
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
Sep 22, 2020 09:45 IST
Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Sep 22, 2020 09:07 IST
Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs on sit-in outside Parliament refuse deputy chairman’s tea
Sep 22, 2020 10:09 IST

latest news

Rare snow leopards spotted last month in Gangotri National Park
Sep 22, 2020 10:09 IST
Payal Ghosh thanks Kangana Ranaut, Roopa Ganguly for their support
Sep 22, 2020 10:09 IST
SSC to release schedule for CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS exams today
Sep 22, 2020 10:07 IST
‘Sloganeering, raising placards’: Protests in Parliament over the years
Sep 22, 2020 10:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.