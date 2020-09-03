Calcutta University to conduct final semester exams online from October 1

Sections
Students who cannot appear for online exams can send their answer sheets to their respective colleges, the varsity official said.

Sep 03, 2020

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Kolkata

Calcutta University final semester exam to be held online (Samir Jana/HT PHOTO)

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Calcutta University has decided tp conduct final semester exams of Undergraduate and Postgraduate students through online mode from October 1 to October 18, 2020.

The result of the exams will be announced on October 31.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said 75 per cent Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Main aspirants in West Bengal were unable to undertake the exam on Tuesday due to COVID-19 situation in the state.



She added that the state government had requested the Centre to review the matter again so that the students are not deprived of their right to appear for the exam.

