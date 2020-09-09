Can New Education Policy boost tech adoption?

The government has initiated a much-needed revolution in the schooling system through the New Education Policy to prepare students for the rapidly evolving digital landscape and global ecosystem.

The new education policy emphasises on an experiential, integrated, student-focused, collaboration-based and analysis-driven pedagogy, aiming at holistic development of the child. Technology will play a huge role in achieving these objectives. To keep up with the digital transformation across the globe, educators and school principals must use technology as the key instrument to shape the future of our children.

Let us discuss the key principles of the New Education Policy and how technology can assist educators in driving the implementation in each area:

Encourage unique student capabilities

AI can also point out tasks to educators where majority students face difficulties, so educators can work on improvement areas and make the classroom inclusive for all. It offers students ways to experiment and learn in a relatively judgment-free environment, providing personalized learning environments.

Foster critical thinking

Including educational games for grammar exercises can increase student motivation and result in better retention. Educators can design creative, goal-oriented tasks which enhance students’ problem-solving abilities and promote innovative thinking.

Integrating vocational learning at all levels

Educators can use simulations and make students work on vocational projects replicating real-life situations in the virtual world. Coding applications can be introduced in junior classes, to develop the technical acumen

Continuous learning

Recorded sessions would be very helpful for learners to cope up with the rest and educators would not be impacted by new joiners. Working students can continue their education through distance learning online programmes.

Tracking individualised learning outcomes

Through real-time data analytics and the use of AI, educators can track individual progress effectively. They may also be able to analyse trends across the class and make appropriate interventions. Technology enables educators to shift towards competency-based assessments.

Discovery-based teaching

Integration of technology helps link theory with practice and develop valuable, lifelong skills and strategies. For example, virtual labs for experimentation are now possible. Online technologies allow students to collaborate and share ideas and discoveries. Educators must emphasize conceptual understanding rather than rote learning. They can use 3D videos and models to explain difficult concepts, more tangibly and clearly and help students build stronger fundamentals.

Empowering educators

Technology in the hands of great educators can be a life-changer for students. It enables educators to grow beyond linear, textbook-based learning and engage students meaningfully. Educators can prepare meticulous lesson plans through a plethora of online resources and educational websites - to enhance virtual learning experiences. It also gives educators a breather from routine administrative tasks that add little value to the quality of classroom instruction. Any tool that saves time and effort of educators ultimately propels the education quality further. AI tools can support educators by enabling automation of admission, learning, tutoring, assessments and feedback sharing. MOOCs can extend the reach of learning materials to all and have been enabled by cloud computing. School leadership must realise the need to be open to embracing new innovations.

(The author is Business Head, Unthinkable Solutions LLP. Views expressed are personal)