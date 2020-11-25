Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Canara Bank SO Recruitment: Application process for 220 vacancies for scale 1,2, 3 posts begins, here's direct link to apply

Canara Bank SO Recruitment: Application process for 220 vacancies for scale 1,2, 3 posts begins, here's direct link to apply

Canara Bank SO Recruitment 2020: Canara Bank has invited online applications for recruitment against 220 vacancies for the post of specialist officers in various disciplines in scale 1 and 2 along with a special recruitment drive for Schedule Tribe Category in scale 2 and 3.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 09:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Canara Bank SO Recruitment 2020 (Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)

Canara Bank SO Recruitment 2020: Canara Bank has invited online applications for recruitment against 220 vacancies for the post of specialist officers in various disciplines in scale 1 and 2 along with a special recruitment drive for Schedule Tribe Category in scale 2 and 3. The online application link has been activated and will be active till December 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at canarabank.com. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be held in the month of January or February, 2021.

Direct Link to apply online

Canara Bank SO Vacancy Details:

Backup Administrator - 04

Extract, Transform & Load (ETL) Specialist - 05

BI Specialist - 05



Antivirus Administrator - 05

Network Administrator - 10

Database Administrator - 12

Developer / Programmer - 25

System Administrator - 21

SOC Analyst - 04

Manager’s Law - 43

Cost Accountant - 01

Chartered Accountant - 20

Manager Finance - 21

Information Security Analyst - 04

Ethical Hackers and Penetration Testers - 02

Cyber Forensic Analyst - 02

Data Mining Expert - 02

OFSAA Administrator - 02

OFSS Techno Functional - 05

Base 24 Administrator - 02

Storage Administrator - 04

Middleware Administrator - 05

Data Analyst - 02

Manager - 13

Senior Manager - 01

TOTAL: 220 Posts

Pay Scale:

JMGS-I - Rs. 23700 – 980/7 – 30560 – 1145/2 – 32850 – 1310/7 – 42020

MMGS-II - Rs. 31705 – 1145/1 – 32850 – 1310/10 – 45950

MMGS-III - Rs. 42020 – 1310/5 – 48570 – 1460/2 – 51490

Official Notification

Educational Qualification:

Backup Administrator - A degree in B.E./ B. Tech / M.E. / M. Tech in Computer Science / Computer Technology/ Computer Engineering / Computer Science and Technology / Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Information Science and Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade or First Class

Extract, Transform & Load (ETL) Specialist / Developer / Programmer - A degree in B.E./ B.Tech / M.E. / M.Tech in Computer Science / Computer Technology/ Computer Engineering / Computer Science and Technology / Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Information Science and Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% marks or Equivalent Grade or First Class

BI Specialist - A degree in B.E./ B.Tech / M.E. / M.Tech in Computer Science / Computer Technology/ Computer Engineering / Computer Science and Technology / Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Information Science and Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% marks or Equivalent Grade or First Class

Antivirus Administrator - A degree in B.E./ B. Tech / M.E. / M. Tech in Computer Science / Computer Technology/ Computer Engineering / Computer Science and Technology / Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Information Science and Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade or First Class

Network Administrator - A degree in B.E./ B. Tech / M.E. / M. Tech in Computer Science / Computer Technology/ Computer Engineering / Computer Science and Technology / Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Information Science and Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade or First Class. Should possess a valid CCNP / CCNA certification in Network switching & Routing Certification

Database Administrator - A degree in B.E./ B. Tech / M.E. / M. Tech in Computer Science / Computer Technology/ Computer Engineering / Computer Science and Technology / Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Information Science and Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% marks or Equivalent Grade or First Class. Candidate should possess a valid OEM Certification i.e. Oracle Certified Associate (OCA) or higher.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Nov 25, 2020 07:31 IST
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Nov 25, 2020 08:46 IST
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Nov 25, 2020 08:58 IST
At 401, Delhi’s air quality slips into severe category
Nov 25, 2020 08:32 IST

latest news

Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging PM Modi’s election from Varanasi
Nov 25, 2020 09:13 IST
‘Remember Abbottabad’: India slams Pak for presenting ‘dossier of lies’ at UN
Nov 25, 2020 09:13 IST
HTLS 2020: Leading the leap from traditional to digital
Nov 25, 2020 09:09 IST
Canara Bank SO Recruitment: Application process for 220 vacancies for scale 1,2, 3 posts begins, here's direct link to apply
Nov 25, 2020 09:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.