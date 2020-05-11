Sections
CAPF (ACs) Exam 2018: UPSC recommends 50 names from reserve list to fill remaining posts

Earlier, the commission had declared the result of the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2018 on August 2, 2019, in which 416 candidates were shortlisted for the recruitment.

Updated: May 11, 2020 13:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the name of 50 candidates, from the reserve list, to fill for the remaining post based on Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination 2018. Candidates can check the list by visiting the official website of UPSC.

Out of 50 names released by the UPSC, 24 candidates are from the OBC category, 22 from general, and 4 from SC category.

“The Candidature of 11 candidates bearing Roll Nos 0503397, 0504360, 0817194, 0821311, 0850878, 0860747, 1103908, 1200637, 1301890, 1302712, 1507629 is Provisional,” reads the notice.



Here’s the direct link to check the list.

