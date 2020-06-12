Sections
Home / Education / Case against Pune college for calling students, holding class 11 exam

Case against Pune college for calling students, holding class 11 exam

The case was registered against the principal and board of directors of Bal Vikas School run by Snehvardhan education trust at Talegaon Dabhade for violating the Disaster Management Act, Pandemic Act and relevant sections of the IPC, a police official said.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:53 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Pune

Representational image. (HT file)

A case was registered against an educational institute in Pune district on Friday for holding a class 11 examination by calling students to the college in defiance of restrictions in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The case was registered against the principal and board of directors of Bal Vikas School run by Snehvardhan education trust at Talegaon Dabhade for violating the Disaster Management Act, Pandemic Act and relevant sections of the IPC, a police official said.

The school allegedly called 27 students of class 11 for an examination of Information Technology (IT) subject on Friday.

The message about the exam was put on the school’s WhatsApp group, said a senior police official.



“We received information that the exam is being conducted. Our team reached there and found that students were taking the exam in groups of ten in separate rooms,” he said, adding that further probe was on.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Novak Djokovic relishing fan influx at charity tournament
Jun 12, 2020 21:26 IST
Pak police refuse to file case against US blogger for tweet against Benazir Bhutto
Jun 12, 2020 21:24 IST
First plasma therapy in Punjab for covid remains successful
Jun 12, 2020 21:23 IST
Bear looks absolutely adorable scratching an itch on a pole. Watch
Jun 12, 2020 21:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.