Case against Pune college for calling students, holding class 11 exam

A case was registered against an educational institute in Pune district on Friday for holding a class 11 examination by calling students to the college in defiance of restrictions in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The case was registered against the principal and board of directors of Bal Vikas School run by Snehvardhan education trust at Talegaon Dabhade for violating the Disaster Management Act, Pandemic Act and relevant sections of the IPC, a police official said.

The school allegedly called 27 students of class 11 for an examination of Information Technology (IT) subject on Friday.

The message about the exam was put on the school’s WhatsApp group, said a senior police official.

“We received information that the exam is being conducted. Our team reached there and found that students were taking the exam in groups of ten in separate rooms,” he said, adding that further probe was on.