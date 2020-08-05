CAT 2020: IIM Indore begins registration process at iimcat.ac.in, check important dates, exam pattern, direct link

IIM CAT 2020: Online registration process for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 has been started today, August 5. This year, Indian Institutes of Management- Indore will conduct the CAT 2020. Candidates can register themselves on the official website at iimcat.ac.in on or before September 26. IIM CAT 2020 will be conducted on November 29, 2020.Candidates can check the official advertisement and information bulletin on its official website at iimcat.ac.in or find it here below.

Important dates:

Registration opens: August 05, 2020 (10:00 am)

Registration closes: September 26, 2020 (5:00 pm)

Admit card download: October 28 – November 29, 2020

Test date: November 29, 2020

Result declaration: Second week of January, 2021 (Tentative)

Click here to apply for IIM-CAT 2020 online (link will be activated shortly)

IIM CAT 2020 Information Bulletin

Scheme of exam:

The exam will be of three hour duration and will be divided into three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. Candidates will get 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. Some questions in each section may not be of multiple-choice type. Instead, direct answers will have to be typed on the screen. Candidates will be allowed use of a basic on-screen calculator for computation during the exam.

A disclaimer uploaded on the IIM CAT website reads, “The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 is to be conducted taking into account the COVID-19 crisis. The information provided on the CAT 2020 website is contingent upon the decisions and directions issued from time to time by the Central, & State governments, and CAT Group. Candidates are advised to regularly check the CAT website for further information.”

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA

OR

Completed professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA) with required percentage.

Should be in the final year of Bachelor’s degree with required percentage.

Follow these steps to register for CAT 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website at iimact.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Register’ tab if you are a new candidate, click login if you already have an account.

Step 3: A registration form will appear. Enter the required information correctly.

Key in your mobile number and email ID very carefully. mYou will then get an OTP on your mobile number. Key in the OTP and proceed.

Step 4: Upload the required documents and proceed

Step 5: Enter your academic qualifications - including class 10th and 12th course details, bachelor’s or master’s degree details etc.

Step 6: Enter your work experience, if any

Step 7: Select the programmes you want to enrol for

You may select any number of Programme Names in this section. Select the Programme and then select the Interview City for that Programme as per the cities listed from the respective drop-down list.

Step 8: Pay the application fee.

Application fees:

₹1000 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates.

₹2000 for all other categories of candidates.