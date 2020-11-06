CAT 2020: Mock test link for IIM-CAT activated at iimcat.ac.in, check details here

Sections
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has activated the mock test link for CAT 2020, on its official website at iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2020 will be held on November 29.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has activated the mock test link for CAT 2020, on its official website at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who are registered for IIM- CAT 2020 can attempt the mock test online to get an idea of the exam pattern, duration and the procedure to answer the paper in online mode. The CAT 2020 will be held on November 29.

“The mock test contains selected questions from previous years’ Common Admission Test (CAT) papers with an aim to familiarize the candidates with different types of questions generally asked in CAT (MCQs/ Non-MCQs) and the exam console,” the official notice reads.

Direct link to attempt CAT 2020 mock test

The duration to attempt the mock test is 120 minutes for the non-PwD candidate (40 minutes each for three sections) based on the pattern followed over the last few years.

“The objective of this Mock Test is not to disclose the exam pattern for CAT 2020 and the actual exam may or may not contain similar type or number of questions,” the notice reads further.

CAT 2020 will have a total duration of 120 minutes for the non-PwD candidate (40 minutes each for three sections). The PwD candidates will be given 40 minutes extra.

CAT 2020 Exam Pattern:

CAT 2020 will be held in three sessions namely: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability. Candidates will get 40 minutes to solve each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

