CAT result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to download IIM-CAT scorecard

Indian Institute of Management - Indore on Saturday declared the IIM-CAT 2020 result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their CAT 2020 scorecard online at iimcat.ac.in. IIM -Indore had conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 on November 29 in a computer based test mode.CAT 2020 final answer key was released on December 31.

Direct link to check IIM-CAT 2020 result

This year, IIM-Indore had made some major changes in the exam pattern of CAT 2020. The exam was conducted in three sessions and the duration was reduced to 120 minutes. Till last year the exam was conducted in two sessions and for three hours in each session.There were three sections in the question paper namely: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability and candidates were given 40 minutes to solve each section. They were not allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section

How to check IIM-CAT Result 2020:

1) Check the official website of CAT 2020 -- iimcat.ac.in

2) Go to ‘Scorecard for CAT 2020 ’, Click to download

3) Once the page opens, key in your user ID and password

4) Your CAT 2020 result will be displayed on screen

5) Download your scorecard and get a printout