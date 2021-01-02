Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / CAT 2020 result announced at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to check

CAT 2020 result announced at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to check

Indian Institute of Management - Indore on Saturday announced the IIM-CAT 2020 result on its official website - iimcat.ac.in.Candidates who have appeared for the exam that was held on November 29 can check their CAT 2020 results online at iimcat.ac.in

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 16:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CAT result 2020 announced

Indian Institute of Management - Indore on Saturday announced the IIM-CAT 2020 result on its official website -iimcat.ac.in. Earlier in the day a statement on the website read, “CAT 2020 results will be declared by 5:00 PM on January 02, 2021. Candidates can then download their official scorecards by logging into the CAT 2020 website.”

Candidates who have appeared for the exam that was held on November 29 can check their CAT 2020 results online at iimcat.ac.in.

IIM -Indore had conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 on November 29 in a computer based test mode.CAT 2020 final answer key was released on December 31.

Direct link to check IIM-CAT 2020 result



The IIM-CAT result 2020 has been declared before the scheduled date. According to the information bulletin, CAT 2020 result was scheduled to be declared in the second week of January. However, it was a tentative schedule. Candidates can download their CAT 2020 scorecard by following these steps.



How to check IIM-CAT Result 2020:

1) Check the official website of CAT 2020 -- iimcat.ac.in

2) Go to ‘Scorecard for CAT 2020 ’, Click to download

3) Once the page opens, key in your user ID and password

4) Check your result and get a printout

CAT 2020 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of IIMs. CAT 2020 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready: Javadekar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty: Report
by hindustantimes.com
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Study unveils mystery behind clinging of developing cells together
by Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
China warns of retaliation for NYSE’s delisting of companies
by Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Himachal board exams from May 4
by HT Correspondent
2 Indian dog breeds to be trained by BSF in Shillong for border patrolling
by Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.