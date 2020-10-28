CAT admit card 2020 released at iimcat.ac.in, here’s direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CAT admit card 2020: The Indian Institutes of Management, Indore on Wednesday released the admit card of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the CAT 2020 examination can download their admit cards online at iimcat.ac.in.

Direct link to download CAT admit card 2020.

The institute will hold CAT 2020 examination on November 29 in three sessions namely: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the examinations.

How to download the CAT admit card 2020:

1.Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

2.On the home page, key in your credentials and log in

3.Admit card for CAT 2020 will appear on the display screen

4.Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

CAT 2020 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of IIMs. CAT 2020 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.