CAT admit card 2020 to be released today at 5 pm, here’s how to download

CAT 2020 admit card : The Indian Institutes of Management, Indore will on Wednesday release the admit card of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the IIM CAT 2020 examination will be able to download their admit cards from 5 pm onwards at iimcat.ac.in.

The IIM Indore will conduct the CAT 2020 on November 29, 2020, in three sessions namely: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability. Candidates will get 40 minutes to solve each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

How to download the CAT admit card 2020:

1.Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

2.On the home page, key in your credentials and log in

3.Admit card for CAT 2020 will appear on the display screen

4.Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

CAT 2020 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of IIMs. CAT 2020 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.