CAT final answer key 2020 released at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2020 answer key: The revised final answer key of CAT 2020 has been released on its official website -iimcat.ac.in.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 09:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CAT 2020 answer key: The revised final answer key of CAT 2020 has been released on its official website -iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the IIM-CAT 2020 can download the final answer keys and match them with their response IDs online. IIM-CAT provisional answer key was released on December 8 and objections were invited till December 11.

“After due deliberation and careful examination, the expert panels decided that there is no change in the answer key for Shift 1 and Shift 3 question papers. However, the answer key for one question (ID 48916812935) in the QA section in Shift 2 has been revised,” the official notice reads.

IIM -Indore had conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 on November 29 in a computer based test mode.

How to download CAT 2020 answer key:



Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in



Under ;Know more’ section, click on final answer key link

A PDF file will open

Check the final answer key

