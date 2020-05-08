Sections
Home / Education / CBSE 10th, 12th board exams to be conducted between July 1-15, says HRD Minister

CBSE 10th, 12th board exams to be conducted between July 1-15, says HRD Minister

Minister Pokhriyal conveyed his best wishes to the students appearing in the remaining class 10 and 12 board examination on microblogging site, Twitter.  

Updated: May 08, 2020 17:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT file)

The Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the remaining class 10 and 12 board examination from July 1 to 15, said HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Minister Pokhriyal conveyed his best wishes to the students appearing in the remaining class 10 and 12 board examination on microblogging site, Twitter.  

“Only north east students have to appear for class 10th exam and exam for only 12 subjects will be conducted for class 12th exam” HRD minister has said in his video.

On Tuesday, while conducting a webinar on a social media platform, the HRD Minister said that the JEE (Main) exam will be conducted from July 18 to 23 and NEET from July 26.



Earlier, on Thursday the education minister said that the JEE Advanced Exam will be conducted on August 23.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 17:33 IST
Maharashtra gets NHRC notice after 16 migrants killed in train accident
May 08, 2020 19:02 IST
‘Migrants thought trains not plying’: Railway safety watchdog after 16 killed
May 08, 2020 17:52 IST
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
May 08, 2020 14:54 IST

latest news

IIT Roorkee to conduct webinar on careers in AI and machine learning
May 08, 2020 19:04 IST
J&K crosses 800-mark with 30 fresh Covid-19 infections
May 08, 2020 19:04 IST
India to expand ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ beginning May 15
May 08, 2020 19:03 IST
Over 2.5 lakh people ferried in 222 special trains during lockdown: MHA
May 08, 2020 19:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.