CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam: Important instructions for students

CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam: The CBSE class 10th compartment exam will be conducted on September 22, 23, 25, 26, and 28, while the CBSE 12th compartment exam will be conducted on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, and 29.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 16:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam. (HT file)

CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 compartment exam 2020 will begin from Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

As per the official statement, 1,50,198 students from Class 10 and 87,651 students from Class 12 are expected to appear in the CBSE compartment exams.

In addition to the theory examination, the board will also conduct the practical exams for those students who have failed in the practical work of a specific subject.



Important guidelines for CBSE class 10, and 12 compartment exams:

1. Students will carry their own hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle and water bottle.

2. Students will cover their mouth and nose with a mask/cloth.

3. Students will follow Physical distance norms.

4. All instructions issued in Examination Centres will be strictly adhered to by the students.

5. Students will follow all instructions given in the Admit Card.

6. Duration for each examination will be as given in the date-sheet and Admit Card.

