CBSE 10th, 12th Class 10, 12 compartment exams: SC issues notice to board on students’ plea seeking for cancellation of exams

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to CBSE on petitions filed by Class 10 and 12 students, who are seeking cancellation of compartment exams, to be conducted for those who have failed or are seeking improvement in subjects they appeared.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar issued the notice on the petitions filed by students led by Anika Samvedi. The Court directed CBSE to file its response by September 7 and posted the matter for hearing on September 10.

Close to 1.5 lakh students of Class 10 and around 87,000 students of Class 12 are supposed to appear in these exams.

The petitioners had filed a representation before the CBSE to cancel the exams, but it was rejected on August 6. Fresh petitions were filed against this decision of August 6.

Appearing for CBSE on Friday, Advocate Roopesh Kumar said that the compartment exams are likely to be conducted by September end and all necessary precautions will be taken. He further said that the board intends to have 1278 exam centres this time, compared to 575 last year. Kumar also said that CBSE will make arrangements to seat only 12 students in a single classroom this year due to the pandemic.

The Court directed CBSE to put this on affidavit before the next date of hearing