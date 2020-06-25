CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2020 Live Updates: CBSE to inform its decision on pending board exams to SC today

CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will on Thursday, June 25 inform the Supreme Court about its decision on the cancellation of the pending board examination for class 10 and 12. The CBSE had on Tuesday informed the apex court that the decision-making process on whether to conduct CBSE 10, 12 Board exams from July 1-15 is in an advanced stage, after which the court deferred the hearing to Thursday at 2pm.

SC had last week asked CBSE to consider scrapping the class 10 and Class 12 board exams in view of the growing cases of coronavirus infections in the country.

The court made this suggestion in response to a plea from a group of parents, who have asked for cancellation of the remaining board exams citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

In their plea, the parents said that conducting examinations across over 15,000 centres at this stage would unnecessarily expose children to the risk of contracting Covid-19. It also asked the board to allot marks to students for the remaining papers on the basis of their internal assessment and performance in practicals and examinations they took in March.

(with inputs from Abraham Thomas)