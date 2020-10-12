Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2020 declared, 56.55% students pass

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2020 declared, 56.55% students pass

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10th exam results at cbseresults.nic.in. A total of 56.55% students have passed the exam.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 13:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2020 declared

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10th exam results. The CBSE 10th Compartment Exam was conducted from September 22 to 30. A total of 56.55% students passed the exam. This year a total of 157866 candidates registered for the compartment exam out of which 149726 appeared and 82903 passed the exam. The link to check CBSE 10th compartment result is not activated yet. Candidates can check their results online at cbseresults.nic.in after it is uploaded. The mark sheet will also be available on DigiLocker app.

How to check CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020 after it is uploaded:

Visit the official website at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Go to the result website and key in your roll number to login

Your CBSE 10th compartment result will be displayed on screen

Download and take a print out of the marksheet

On July 15, CBSE had declared the Class 10 board annual exam results. A total of 91.46% of students passed the examination. This year, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.31, while the pass percentage for boys was 90.14%. A total of 2.23% of students or 41,804 students scored more than 95% marks in CBSE class 10th exam 2020.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
Oct 12, 2020 12:24 IST
FM introduces LTC cash voucher, special festival advance scheme to increase spending
Oct 12, 2020 13:08 IST
LIVE: Power restored in Mumbai’s western suburbs, neighbouring Thane
Oct 12, 2020 12:29 IST
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
Oct 12, 2020 08:25 IST

latest news

Delay in lodging rape complaints can’t be appreciated in abstract, says Bombay high court
Oct 12, 2020 13:05 IST
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2020 declared, 56.55% students pass
Oct 12, 2020 13:05 IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares zoom over 49 pc in debut trade
Oct 12, 2020 12:57 IST
Mumbai power outage: Jams across the city after 700 traffic signals stop working
Oct 12, 2020 12:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.