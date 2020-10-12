Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020: How to check at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020: How to check at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020: Students who had appeared in the class 10 compartment examination can check their results online at cbseresults.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 15:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020. (Screengrab )

CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the class 10th compartment examination results on its official website. This year, a total of 56.55% students passed the examination.

Students who had appeared in the class 10 compartment examination can check their results online at cbseresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020.

How to check CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020:

1. Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2020-Compartment “



3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The CBSE  10th Compartment Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

According to an official statement, a total of 1,50,198 students were placed in the compartment category when CBSE announced Class 10 results this year.

The board conducted the class 10th Compartment examination September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26,and 28, 2020, at 1248 centres spread across 12418 schools in the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Oct 12, 2020 14:42 IST
Paul R Milgrom, Robert B Wilson win Nobel Prize in economics
Oct 12, 2020 15:35 IST
CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting after Mumbai power outage
Oct 12, 2020 15:02 IST
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Oct 12, 2020 14:28 IST

latest news

CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020: How to check at cbseresults.nic.in
Oct 12, 2020 15:33 IST
Paul R Milgrom, Robert B Wilson win Nobel Prize in economics
Oct 12, 2020 15:35 IST
Aditi Rao Hydari to play the leading lady in Telugu film Maha Samudram
Oct 12, 2020 15:24 IST
Arvind Kejriwal attends first board meeting of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University
Oct 12, 2020 15:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.