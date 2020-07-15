CBSE 10th Result 2020 declared, 91.46% pass, girls outshine boys

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE 10th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the CBSE class 10th exam results on its official website. A total of 91.46% of students have passed the examination. There is an increase of 0.36% percentage in comparison to last year’s 91.10%.

This year, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.31 while the pass percentage for boys is 90.14%. A total of 2.23% of students or 41,804 students have scored more than 95% marks in CBSE 10th exam.

Students who have appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check result

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen