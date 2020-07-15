CBSE 10th result 2020 declared, Trivandrum region is top performer, 99.28% students pass

Sections
CBSE 10th result 2020: The highest pass percentage in the CBSE 10 board results has been recorded by the Trivandrum region where 99.28% of students have passed.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 13:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE 10th result 2020. (HT file)

CBSE 10th result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the CBSE class 10th exam results on its official website. A total of 91.46% of students have passed the examination.

The highest pass percentage in the CBSE 10 board results has been recorded by the Trivandrum region where 99.28% of students have passed. This is followed by Chennai and Bengaluru regions with 98.95 and 98.23 pass percentages respectively. Pune region is at the 4th position with 98.05% of students passing the exam and Ajmer has come 5th with a pass percentage of 96.93%.

Among institutions, Kendriya Vidyalayas is on the top with 99.23% of students passing the exam. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas is second with 98.66% of students passing the exam.

This year, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.31 while the pass percentage for boys is 90.14%.



Students who have appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in.

Here’s the direct link to check CBSE class 10 results.

CBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check result

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen

