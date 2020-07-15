CBSE 10th result 2020 declared, Trivandrum region is top performer, 99.28% students pass

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE 10th result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the CBSE class 10th exam results on its official website. A total of 91.46% of students have passed the examination.

Follow CBSE 10th Results live updates

The highest pass percentage in the CBSE 10 board results has been recorded by the Trivandrum region where 99.28% of students have passed. This is followed by Chennai and Bengaluru regions with 98.95 and 98.23 pass percentages respectively. Pune region is at the 4th position with 98.05% of students passing the exam and Ajmer has come 5th with a pass percentage of 96.93%.

Also Read: CBSE 10th Result 2020 declared at cbseresults.nic.in

Among institutions, Kendriya Vidyalayas is on the top with 99.23% of students passing the exam. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas is second with 98.66% of students passing the exam.

Also Read: CBSE 10th Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check at cbseresults.nic.in

This year, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.31 while the pass percentage for boys is 90.14%.

Also Read: CBSE 10th Result 2020 declared, 91.46% pass, girls outshine boys

Students who have appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: How to check CBSE 10th results on mobile

Here’s the direct link to check CBSE class 10 results.

CBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check result

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen