Sections
Home / Education / CBSE 10th Result 2020 Update: Class 10th results not to be declared today, says official

CBSE 10th Result 2020 Update: Class 10th results not to be declared today, says official

CBSE 10th Result 2020 updates: CBSE class 10th results will not be declared today. Students who have taken the CBSE class 10 examination can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 08:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini,

CBSE 10th Result 2020 Update

CBSE 10th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not declare the class 10th results 2020 today. A CBSE spokesperson on Tuesday told HT that the class 10th results will not be announced today.

Students can now expect their class 10th results tomorrow, July 15. CBSE had earlier informed that the board results will be declared by July 15. The class 12th result has been declared on July 13. Now, students are anxiously waiting for their class 10th results.

Also Read: CBSE 10th result 2020 expected soon after board announces 12th results without intimation

Students who have taken the CBSE class 10 examination will be able to check their result at the official websites at cbseresults.nic.in, after it is declared. The CBSE 10th results can also be checked at cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. This year around 18 lakh students had taken the class 10th exam. CBSE has already declared the class 12th results on July 13. A total of 88.78% students have passed the class 12th exam.

How to check CBSE 10th result 2020 online



1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in



2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea in new escalation
Jul 14, 2020 08:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Bengaluru readies for a week-long lockdown starting at 8pm tonight and all the latest news
Jul 14, 2020 08:56 IST
Baby elephant blows bubbles in water with trunk, clip is too cute to miss. Watch
Jul 14, 2020 08:52 IST
Sanjay, Suniel extend help to Mumbai’s dabbawalas amid coronavirus
Jul 14, 2020 08:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.