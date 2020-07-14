CBSE 10th Result 2020 will be declared tomorrow at cbseresults.nic.in, confirms HRD minister

Sections
CBSE 10th Result 2020 will be declared tomorrow, HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted. Students who have appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 12:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan TImes New Delhi

CBSE 10th Results 2020.(HT file )

CBSE 10th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)will declare the CBSE class 10th exam results tomorrow, July 15 on its official website at cbseresult.nic.in. HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday tweeted.

“My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.#StayCalm #StaySafe, “ HRD minister said in a tweet.

 

Around 18 lakh Students who have appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination. They can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in.



CBSE had on Monday announced the class 12th result 2020. A total of 88.78% students have passed the class 12th exam.

The board had informed the Supreme Court on June 26, that it will announce board exam results on the basis of student’s performance in the previous examinations and internal assessment. Unlike class 12th students, the Class 10 students will not have an option to take a retest to improve their scores this year.

Earlier, CBSE had released an alternative assessment scheme for grading CBSE class 10, and 12 students. According to the notification, the alternative assessments scheme will operate in the following way:

1. If a student appeared for more than three subjects before the examinations were cancelled, an average score will be calculated taking into account the three subjects in which the student scored highest.

2. For those students who appeared in lesser examinations, the average will be based on the two highest-scoring subjects and allotted to the remaining papers.

3. For those who appeared in less than three exams, results will be calculated based on the marks in the appeared subjects along with their performance in internal/ practical/ project assessment.

CBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check result

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

