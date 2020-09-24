Sections
CBSE 12th compartment results will be declared by Oct 10, board informs SC

UGC on Thursay informed the Supreme Court that the Academic Calendar has been finalised according to which admissions will close by October 31 and time for provisional admissions will continue even after that date.

The bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjeev Khanna recorded this submission of CBSE and UGC and disposed the two PILs filed by students Shivam Kumar and Anika Samvedi demanding accommodation of nearly 2 lakh students who otherwise would miss out on college admissions if CBSE delays announcement of results.

The Court had last week directed both CBSE and UGC to work a way out as it observed, “career of 2 lakh students is not a small matter. Their career will be affected for an entire year if CBSE delays results beyond the closing date of admissions for this year.” The SC bench was hearing two PILs filed by one Anika Samvedi and Shivam Kumar. The first petiton sought postponement of compartment exams due to Covid-19 situation. The other plea only requested SC to ensure the career of the students does not suffer due to late announcement of results by the board.

