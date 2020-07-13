CBSE 12th Result 2020: 74.57% students pass in Patna region

The long wait of thousands of students who appeared for Class 12 examination conducted by the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) came to an end with the board announcing its results on Monday afternoon.

The overall pass percentage of students of Patna region, comprising Bihar and Jharkhand, stood at 74.57%, which is 10.84 % higher than previous year. However, Patna region recorded the lowest pass percentage among all 16 regions of the country this year.

Bihar registered overall pass percent of 68.06%. According to CBSE’s regional office, a total of 69,484 students appeared from Bihar. Of these, 46,302 students cleared the exam.

Altogether 1,03,655 students appeared in the exam from Patna region out of which 77,294 students cleared the exam. Of the successful candidates, 47,827 are boys while 29,467 are girls.

The pass percentage of girls in the region, like previous years, remained higher than their male counterparts. As per available data, as many as 80.58% girls passed the exams while the pass percentage among boys remained at 71.29%.

In 2019, pass percent of girls and boys stood at 76.08 % and 61.57 %.

Last year, more than 1 lakh students appeared in the Class 12 exam from Patna region.

CBSE had scheduled examination for Class 12 from February 15 to March 30. However, the board decided to cancel exams of 12 subjects in mid-March owing to Covid-19 outbreak.

Later, CBSE rescheduled pending exams in July but it was never held due to the Supreme Court’s order on June 25.

The board decided to compute marks of pending exams by resorting to alternative marking scheme.

“Candidates whose results have been declared based on the assessment scheme will be allowed to appear in the optional examinations to improve their score, if they wish so. Marks obtained by the candidates in these optional examinations will be treated as final,” said a press release issued by CBSE.

The students can download digital mark sheet, passing and migration certificates, skill certificates in DigiLocker.

CBSE has not released merit lists this year in view of exceptional circumstances triggered by Covid-19 outbreak.

CBSE’s Patna coordinator Rajeev Ranjan Sinha, said, “Results are satisfactory. Though Patna region has recorded the lowest pass percentage, it has marginally improved from the previous year.”

Sinha said, “As per my observation, flying students (non- school attending) flunk more than those attending regular school. I advise students to opt for regular schooling during intermediate for better performance.”

Patna region pass percentage of previous years’:

2020: 74.57%

2019: 66.73%

2018: 70.54 %