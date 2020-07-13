Sections
CBSE 12th Result 2020 declared, 88.78% pass, girls outshine boys

CBSE 12th Result 2020: A total of 88.78% of students have passed the examination. There is an increase of 5.38% percentage in comparison to last year’s 83.40%.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 13:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE 12th Result 2020. (HT file)

CBSE 12th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results of CBSE class 12th exam on its official website. A total of 88.78% of students have passed the examination. There is an increase of 5.38% percentage in comparison to last year’s 83.40%.

This year, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 92.15 while the pass percentage for boys is 86.16%. A total of 3.24% of students or 38,686 students have scored more than 95% marks in CBSE 12th exam.

Students who have appeared in the CBSE class 12 examination can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in.

Here’s the direct link to check the CBSE class 12th result 2020.



CBSE 12th Result 2020: How to check result



1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in



2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 12 result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen

