CBSE 12th Result 2020 declared at cbseresults.nic.in, direct link here

CBSE 12th Result 2020:Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12th result on its official website at www.cbse.nic.in. Get direct link to check CBSE 12th results here.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 13:03 IST

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 13:03 IST

CBSE 12th Result 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12th result on its official website at www.cbse.nic.in.Students can check their results online by keying in their login credentials. They can check their results online at cbse.nic.in. Students have to key in their roll number and school number centre number and admit card ID on the login page to check their results.

Direct link to check CBSE 12th result 2020

Currently, the CBSE website has crashed due to heavy traffic. Students are advised to try refreshing the page at regular intervals.

This year a total of 88.78% students have passed the class 12th exam. There is an increase of 5.38% in the pass percent as compared to last year. In the year 2019, the pass percent was 83.4%. Trivandrum has the highest pass percent of 97.67% while the lowest pass percent is of Patna at 74.57.

CBSE 12th Result 2020: How to check result



1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in



2 Click on the link for result 2020

3. Key in the details as required on the login page that opens

4. Submit

5. The result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print out of the same

