Sections
Home / Education / CBSE 12th Result 2020:Gurveen Kaur of Ludhiana scores 99.8%

CBSE 12th Result 2020:Gurveen Kaur of Ludhiana scores 99.8%

Gurveen Kaur, a student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana scored 99.8% marks in humanities in Class 12, the results for which were declared by the Central...

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 19:54 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Gurveen Kaur (HT)

Gurveen Kaur, a student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana scored 99.8% marks in humanities in Class 12, the results for which were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday.

She scored a perfect hundred in four subjects- English, Political Science, Geography, Hindustani Music and 99 marks in economics.

17-year-old says that people need to change their mindset for humanities as this stream has a lot of scope and offers subjects through which we can gain knowledge and provides wide career options. She said, “During my childhood days, I have decided to join judiciary and will pursue law. My father is a advocate and I want to follow his footsteps. I was aware that I will score around 98 % marks and can top in the district but scoring 99.8% just came as a surprise.”

CBSE 12th Result 2020 Highlights



“I owe my success to god, my parents, teachers and school principal who supported me throughout the year. Apart from academics, she is very fond of participating in Debate and declamation competitions and has leadership qualities”, she said.



She is very fond of reading online stories related to politics and use to follow Sushma Swaraj former minister of external affairs on twitter.

“Before final board exams, I have stopped using all social networking sites to concentrate on my studies but read stories on twitter as I was able tp gain knowledge for this site”, she added.

Kaur was not able to appear in the geography exam as the board has first postponed the exam due to outspread of covid-19 and then in July cancelled the exams.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average
Jul 13, 2020 19:54 IST
3 green youth movements allege digital censorship
Jul 13, 2020 19:54 IST
‘Taking a risk should be worth it!’
Jul 13, 2020 19:51 IST
Andhra Pradesh postpones all Common Entrance Tests in view of Covid- 19 situation
Jul 13, 2020 19:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.