CBSE 12th result 2020: Important details here, no merit list this time

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE 12th result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the CBSE class 12th exam results on its official website. A total of 88.78% of students have passed the CBSE class 12 examination. The CBSE board has not released the merit list for this year.

The highest pass percentage in the CBSE 12 board results has been recorded by the Thiruvananthapuram region where 97.67% of students have passed. This is followed by Bengaluru and Chennai regions with 97.05 and 96.17 pass percentage respectively. Delhi West region is at the 4th position with 94.61% of students passing the exam and Delhi East has come 5th with a pass percentage 94.24%.

Among institutions, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas is on the top with 98.70% of students passing the exam. Kendriya Vidyalayas is second with 98.62% of students passing the exam.

This year, girls have outperformed boys with 92.15 pass percentage while the pass percentage for boys is 86.16%.

Students who have appeared in the CBSE class 12 examination can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in.

Here’s the direct link to check the CBSE class 12th result 2020.

CBSE 12th Result 2020: How to check result

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 12 result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen