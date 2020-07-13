CBSE 12th Result 2020: Lucknow girl Divyanshi Jain gets 100% marks, scores 600 out of 600

Divyanshi Jain, a class 12th student scored 600 marks out of 600 to get 100% marks in the CBSE class 12 results. (HT )

CBSE 12th Result 2020: Lucknow girl Divyanshi Jain, a class 12th student scored 600 marks out of 600 to get 100% marks in the CBSE class 12 results declared on Monday. The 18-year-old did not lose a single mark in any of her six subjects scoring a 100 in each.

“This is unbelievable. I am elated and surprised at the same time,” said jubilant Divyanshi Jain with a big smile. Divyanshi, a student of Navyug Radiance Senior Secondary School, Lucknow, scored a 100 in English, Sanskrit, History, Geography, Insurance and Economics.

Divyanshi appeared for the exam of all subjects except Geography, which was cancelled due to Covid-19. She was also among the toppers at her school and had scored 97% marks.

Second child of a businessman father and a homemaker mother, Divyanshi gave the credit of her success to her parents and teachers. “My teachers guided me throughout the year and I was able to follow a systematic routine due to my parents. Both these factors allowed me to concentrate on my studies and score good marks,” said Divyanshi. “I also made it a point to focus on revision and mock tests that helped me to score better,” she added. She also gave ample time to sleep and followed a healthy routine.

A history buff, she wants to pursue the subject for her further studies. “I want to study history further. I have applied for admissions in BA (H) History at Delhi University,” said Divyanshi.

CBSE Regional Officer (RO) Shweta Arora said, “Divyanshi got maximum marks in the Prayagraj region. She appeared in five out of six exams.”

“I am amazed at Divyanshi’s achievement. We were confident that the she will top but the marks she got are beyond our expectations,” said B Singh Principal of the School.

Sudhir Halwasia manager of the school said “I am amazed at the Divyanshi’s achievement. She has done us proud.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to twitter to congratulate all successful students of CBSE class 12. “The exam result are output of your hard work and dedication. May you be successful in your future endeavours,” tweeted Yogi.