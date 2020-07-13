CBSE 12th result: Meet Tushar Singh from Bulandshahr who scored 100% marks

Tushar Singh of Delhi Public School in Bulandshahr, West UP scored 500 marks out of 500 in CBSE class 12th exams, the results for which were declared on Monday. Singh scored 100 marks in five subjects he had selected for the examination. Divyanshi Jain of Lucknow has also scored a 100% mark.

The 18-year-old did not lose a single mark in any of the subjects. Though, the board did not release merit list this year because some exams were cancelled due to Covid-19, not a single student in Uttar Pradesh has scored 100% marks in the past. CBSE Regional Officer (RO) Pryagraj Shweta Arora said, “No CBSE student has scored 100% marks in all their subjects in the past.”

It is mandatory for CBSE class 12th students to study five subjects but they are allowed to choose an additional subject. Some students opt for the additional subject while others do not. Divyanshi had an additional subject and she scored 100 in all six of them, Tushar didn’t choose any additional subject.

Tushar first thought of a typing error when he first saw his marks. “I refreshed the computer screen after seeing the result. I believed the marks only after somebody from the school called to inform me,” said Tushar

Tushar is from Humanities stream. Tushar scored full marks in English, History, Political Science, Physical Education and Geography. “I don’t think one should get full marks in English because no letter or essay can be perfect,” said Tushar.

He appeared for the exam of all subjects, except Geography, which was cancelled due to Covid-19. They were awarded a 100 in geography based on the average marks of internal exam and the average marks scored in the five subjects he gave in the board.

Tushar was also among the toppers in Class 10 in his school and had scored 97% marks. Tushar is the eldest son in the family and both his mother and father are professors.

“I studied for around five to seven hours every day. There ws no fixed time table but I made it a point to study every day,” said Tushar. Tushar plans to join a BA course and prepare for civil services exam.