CBSE board 10th, 12th exams 2021 will be held offline, schedule to be announced tomorrow: Education Minister

CBSE board 10th, 12th exams 2021 will be held offline, schedule to be announced tomorrow: Education Minister

Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Wednesday said that he will announce the exam dates for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 on December 31 at 6 PM.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 21:12 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ (PTI)

Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Wednesday said that he will announce the exam dates for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 on December 31 at 6 PM.

The Union Education Minister said that CBSE board examination will not be held online and the examination will be held in adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Speaking to ANI, Union Education Minister said that the students were looking forward to the CBSE board exams and during the current pandemic time of difficulty, the dates have been decided on after consulting several parents, teachers and students.

“After keeping their suggestions in mind and the circumstances in the future, on the eve of the new year tomorrow, we will announce dates of CBSE board Exam and their confusion will be over,” he said.



The Union Education Minister said that CBSE board examination will not be held online and examination will be held keeping in mind Covid-19 protocols.

“Our communication with other ministries is going on continuously. Covid-19 has spread all over the world. During these difficulties, we have done a lot of work online, but our goal is to reach the last students. The idea is to conduct examinations in the same manner as examinations are conducted earlier, we are not considering to conduct exams online.”

The Education Minister also said that the examination will be held as per guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs and Health Ministry.

Union Minister said that on the basis of the consultations, the guidelines will be prepared which will further be decided by the Ministry of Home Affairs along with the Ministry of Health. “Ensuring safety of students is our first priority,” he said.

Pokhriyal said that government is alert and is taking all measures regarding the new Covid-19 strain.

