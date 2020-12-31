CBSE Board Exam 2021 dates to be announced today, here’s all you need to know

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will on Thursday announce the CBSE class 10th, 12th board exam dates at 6 pm. The minister will be live on his Twitter handle @DrRPNishank to announce the dates and other important decisions taken for the CBSE board exams.

On December 22, education minister, while interacting with teachers virtually on social media, had said that this year the board exams will be a bit delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and there is no possibility of conducting the exam till February. He also confirmed that the exam will not be held online and it will be held in offline mode, as every year. The minister had also said that students will get a gap of nearly one month between the pre-boards and board exams.

The practical exams will be held in the school laboratories, as usual. The minister is also expected to give some clarity on conducting pre-board examinations for class 10th and 12th students.

Read More: How to prepare for Board Exams 2021 with schools remaining closed

CBSE has also reduced 30% of its syllabus for class 10th and 12th students. This year, the academic session began a bit late due to the pandemic. Classes were held online amid the lockdown. Students from class 9th onwards were allowed to visit school voluntarily, with a written consent of their parents, from September 21 onwards.

Candidates can check the CBSE 10th, 12th revised sample papers of all subjects on the official website of CBSE- cbse.nic.in.

In the year 2020, around 12 lakh students had appeared for CBSE class 12th board exam and 18 lakh students took the CBSE 10th exam. However, some papers were cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak in March. Students were evaluated on the basis of a new assessment scheme. CBSE Board result 2020 was declared in the month of July.