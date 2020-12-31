CBSE Board Exams 2021 Date LIVE updates: Class 10th, 12th exams to be held from May 4 to June 10, results by July 15

CBSE Board Exams 2021 Date: Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced that CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 will be held from May 4 to June 10 and the results will be declared by July 15. Practical exams will begin from March 1. The minister announced the dates through a live video on his social media accounts. Every year, the board exams used to begin from the month of February and end in March and the results were declared by the month of May. This year, the academic year started a bit late due to the pandemic and classes were held online.

Earlier this month, the minister had clarified that there is no possibility of conducting the board examination till February and the dates regarding the same will be decided only after analysing the situation of pandemic in states. He had also confirmed that board examination will be held in offline mode only, as always.

